17 people named in Washington County grand jury indictments

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Seventeen people are facing a variety of felony and misdemeanor charges after being named in indictments returned Tuesday by a grand jury in Washington County.

They are:

- Debra Sampson – forgery, two counts (both felonies)

- Zackariah Harold Early – domestic violence (felony); resisting arrest (misdemeanor)

- Zackariah Harold Early – aggravated possession of drugs (felony), domestic violence (misdemeanor)

- Michael Ryan Fortney – sexual battery (felony); unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (felony)

- Ananda Joy Trembly – aggravated possession of drugs (felony)

- Jeremy John McFall – aggravated possession of drugs (felony)

- Jonathan M. Hess – tampering with evidence (felony); aggravated possession of drugs (felony)

- Mikaela M. Schramm – aggravated possession of drugs, two counts (both felonies)

- Brittney A. Brayton – theft (felony)

- Thomas J. Brayton – theft (felony)

- Dejon Josiah Jackson – improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (felony)

- David L. Bigly II – aggravated assault (felony)

- Tyler Michele Mulneix – cruelty to companion animals, two counts (one felony, one misdemeanor)

- Corey Lewis Garlock – cruelty to companion animals, two counts (one felony, one misdemeanor)

- Michael Brian Pritchett – cruelty to companion animals, two counts (one felony, one misdemeanor)

- David A. Bayless – aggravated possession of drugs (felony; unauthorized use of a vehicle (misdemeanor)

- Sunshine L. Chapa – aggravated possession of drugs (felony)

- Matthew L. Jones – escape (felony)

- Matthew L. Jones – failure to appear as required by recognizance (felony)

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.