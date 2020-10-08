17 people named in Washington County grand jury indictments
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Seventeen people are facing a variety of felony and misdemeanor charges after being named in indictments returned Tuesday by a grand jury in Washington County.
They are:
- Debra Sampson – forgery, two counts (both felonies)
- Zackariah Harold Early – domestic violence (felony); resisting arrest (misdemeanor)
- Zackariah Harold Early – aggravated possession of drugs (felony), domestic violence (misdemeanor)
- Michael Ryan Fortney – sexual battery (felony); unlawful sexual conduct with a minor (felony)
- Ananda Joy Trembly – aggravated possession of drugs (felony)
- Jeremy John McFall – aggravated possession of drugs (felony)
- Jonathan M. Hess – tampering with evidence (felony); aggravated possession of drugs (felony)
- Mikaela M. Schramm – aggravated possession of drugs, two counts (both felonies)
- Brittney A. Brayton – theft (felony)
- Thomas J. Brayton – theft (felony)
- Dejon Josiah Jackson – improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle (felony)
- David L. Bigly II – aggravated assault (felony)
- Tyler Michele Mulneix – cruelty to companion animals, two counts (one felony, one misdemeanor)
- Corey Lewis Garlock – cruelty to companion animals, two counts (one felony, one misdemeanor)
- Michael Brian Pritchett – cruelty to companion animals, two counts (one felony, one misdemeanor)
- David A. Bayless – aggravated possession of drugs (felony; unauthorized use of a vehicle (misdemeanor)
- Sunshine L. Chapa – aggravated possession of drugs (felony)
- Matthew L. Jones – escape (felony)
- Matthew L. Jones – failure to appear as required by recognizance (felony)
