Advertisement

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in rural Ohio counties

Governor: no new shutdowns planned
(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday pleaded with Ohioans to avoid crowded gatherings, citing the ``absolutely heartbreaking'' case of a wedding he said led to the deaths of two grandfathers from the coronavirus, while defending a decision to boost the number of fans able to attend Browns and Bengals football games.

The Republican DeWine also made it clear that he won’t rethink the state’s reopening. ``We’re not going to shut down this economy again. We’re not going to shut everything down,'' he said during his twice-weekly briefing on the pandemic and its impact on Ohio.

DeWine’s comments came as COVID-19 cases are on the rise, with the Ohio Department of Health reporting 1,539 confirmed and probable cases Thursday, well above the 21-day case average of 1,080. More than 164,000 confirmed and probable cases have been reported to date, including 4,983 deaths.

Eighteen counties are considered ``red'' under the state’s rating system for counties with high rates of virus spread and exposure, the highest since July. Half of those counties have outbreaks related to weddings or funerals, DeWine said.

In addition, nearly all of southeastern Ohio’s counties are in “orange”. The exceptions are Morgan and Monroe counties.

``In one example, there was a wedding where two grandfathers died due to COVID,'' the governor said. ``Examples like these are absolutely heartbreaking.'' He blamed the new spread on people not taking precautions like mask wearing and social distancing.

``This has just got to stop. These lives are valuable. These lives matter. We can do better than this,'' DeWine said.

DeWine is under pressure from bars and restaurants to lift the ban on alcohol sales after 10 p.m., though he hinted Thursday he’s still reluctant to do that. But a few minutes later, he defended his decision to allow the Browns and Bengals to boost the number of spectators from 6,000 to 12,000 at their remaining home games. Each team submitted detailed plans to the Health Department for keeping spectators safe.

That decision was based on letting people ``go ahead and live,`` DeWine said.

``Allowing some more people to go root for the Bengals, go root for the Browns, is something that people feel very passionately about-_we think they can do it safely,'' the governor said.

Hamilton County, where the Bengals stadium is located in Cincinnati, is listed as ``red,`` meaning there are high levels of exposure to and spread of the coronavirus. ``Limit activities as much as possible,'' the Health Department warns for such counties.

Cuyahoga County, where the Browns stadium is located in Cleveland, is at the next lowest level of ``orange,'' meaning increased exposure and spread. ``Exercise high degree of caution,'' the Health Department says.

Also Thursday, the state reported that initial claims for unemployment compensation rose for the third week in a row in a sign of ongoing uncertainty for Ohio’s economy. Continuing claims for unemployment, considered a more reliable indicator, fell only slightly.

For the week ending Oct. 3, 18,592 Ohioans filed jobless claims, an increase of about 3%, according to the Department of Job and Family Services. Ohioans filed 299,030 claims for continuing unemployment for the week ending Oct. 3, a .75% drop from the previous week.

DeWine has promised details next week on an aid plan for people struggling to pay their rent, and for small businesses and nonprofits.

Nationally, the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits dipped last week to a still-high 840,000, the government reported Thursday.

DeWine has signed an order allowing indoor public visitation at nursing homes, effective this coming Monday.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking

MOVHD confirms single COVID-19 cases at PHS, South

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Neither school nor health officials specified whether the cases involved students or school employees.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Ohio reports more than a dozen COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,500 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

Coronavirus

‘We were rooting for her’: Nurse dies from COVID-19 complications after long battle

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Friends, loved ones and colleagues are mourning the death of a Southern California nurse who died from COVID-19 complications this week.

Coronavirus

US could have enough COVID vaccine for everyone by March, April

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed is tasked with the goal of producing 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Latest News

Coronavirus

HHS secretary says COVID vaccine available for every American by April 2021

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
HHS Sec. Alex Azar: "We project having enough for every American who wants a vaccine by March to April 2021."

Coronavirus

UPDATE: West Virginia reports 1 COVID-19 death, 186 new cases on Wednesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

National

Veterans struggle with unemployment, health concerns amid pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Veterans are grappling with unemployment and health concerns as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Coronavirus

Wallen dropped as ‘SNL’ performer after breaking COVID rules

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
He apologized after he was shown on TikTok socializing maskless at a crowded bar and house party this past weekend in Alabama.

Coronavirus

Nurse dies from coronavirus after long battle

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
A California nurse on the front lines battling the coronavirus died from COVID-19 complications.

National

Vice presidential debate wrap

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris face-off in one and only VP debate this election cycle.