Drive-thru flu vaccination clinic in Belpre Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -The Marietta/Belpre Health Department and Belpre City Schools are partnering to offer a drive-thru flu vaccination clinic at Belpre Elementary School Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The clinic is open to the public, and all individuals are asked to wear a mask to protect one another. Several different types of flu vaccine will be available, including the nasal spray and high-dose versions.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register by calling (740) 373-0611, ext. 2312. Paperwork can be downloaded and completed ahead of time to speed up the vaccination process. Links to the forms can be found at http://www.mariettaoh.net/index.php/52-news/285-health-immunization-forms.

Flu shots are covered by nearly all health insurance plans. Please bring insurance cards to the Drive-Through Clinic. Marietta/Belpre Health Department is a participating provider for Anthem/BCBS, Aetna, AARP Medicare, Buckeye Health Plan, CareSource- Medicaid & Just4Me, Molina, Humana, Medical Mutual, Medicare, Ohio Medicaid, United Healthcare- Commercial and Medicaid, UMR, Paramount, Meritain Health, and TransactRX- Part D Medicare Plans, as well as Medicare Advantage and self-funded plans offered by these providers.

The self-pay rate for individuals without insurance is $25, payable by check. Cash will not be accepted during this clinic. No one will be turned away for inability to pay.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every season with rare exceptions. Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever during the upcoming flu season to protect yourself and the people around you from flu, and to help reduce the strain on healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vaccination is particularly important for people who are at high risk of serious complications from influenza, such as adults 65 years and older and adults with chronic health conditions like diabetes, asthma, heart disease, stroke, and chronic kidney disease.

