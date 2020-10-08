Advertisement

Drive-thru flu vaccination clinic in Belpre Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020

It’s at Belpre Elementary School Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 10:00 am to 2:00 p.m.
(WDBJ7)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -The Marietta/Belpre Health Department and Belpre City Schools are partnering to offer a drive-thru flu vaccination clinic at Belpre Elementary School Saturday, October 10, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The clinic is open to the public, and all individuals are asked to wear a mask to protect one another. Several different types of flu vaccine will be available, including the nasal spray and high-dose versions.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register by calling (740) 373-0611, ext. 2312. Paperwork can be downloaded and completed ahead of time to speed up the vaccination process. Links to the forms can be found at http://www.mariettaoh.net/index.php/52-news/285-health-immunization-forms.

Flu shots are covered by nearly all health insurance plans. Please bring insurance cards to the Drive-Through Clinic. Marietta/Belpre Health Department is a participating provider for Anthem/BCBS, Aetna, AARP Medicare, Buckeye Health Plan, CareSource- Medicaid & Just4Me, Molina, Humana, Medical Mutual, Medicare, Ohio Medicaid, United Healthcare- Commercial and Medicaid, UMR, Paramount, Meritain Health, and TransactRX- Part D Medicare Plans, as well as Medicare Advantage and self-funded plans offered by these providers.

The self-pay rate for individuals without insurance is $25, payable by check. Cash will not be accepted during this clinic. No one will be turned away for inability to pay.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every season with rare exceptions. Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever during the upcoming flu season to protect yourself and the people around you from flu, and to help reduce the strain on healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vaccination is particularly important for people who are at high risk of serious complications from influenza, such as adults 65 years and older and adults with chronic health conditions like diabetes, asthma, heart disease, stroke, and chronic kidney disease.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Humane Society of the Ohio Valley discusses humane way to control community cat population

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley wants to educate the public on the humane way of controlling the community cat population.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - OSU football getting ready to play

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - WVU hoops set to return

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Zane Schmitt

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Single COVID-19 case confimred at PHS

Updated: 2 hours ago

Alert Bar

Parkersburg Mayoral Debate: Watch Live

Updated: 2 hours ago
WTAP is streaming the Parkersburg mayoral debate. Click here to watch.

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Marietta College holds blood drive

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Parkersburg Area Community Foundation awards $38,241 in grants

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Commissioners tour second site for proposed 911 center expansion

Updated: 2 hours ago