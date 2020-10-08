Marietta College holds blood drive

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College held a blood drive today in association with the American Red Cross.

The drive was putt together by the Marietta College Athletic Training student organization.

It was held from 10 this morning until 3 o’clock this afternoon at the Dyson Baudo Recreation Center.

Marietta College says the red Cross is in severe need of donors and blood because of the pandemic -- their catalyst for hosting the drive.

Dozens of students came out to help and show their support for those in the community.

“I think it’s really important for Marietta College to have this blood drive right now because it can help contribute to a small family community that we have here," says Sophie Knapp of Marietta College’s Athletic Training. "And it’s definitely more essentially important because of the pandemic that is going on right now. And, I feel like, we should be giving where we can because there are people struggling with this right now.”

If you are interested in donating blood at the next drive for the American Red Cross, be sure to look at upcoming events on their website.

