Advertisement

Marietta College holds blood drive

Marietta College holds blood drive
Marietta College holds blood drive(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College held a blood drive today in association with the American Red Cross.

The drive was putt together by the Marietta College Athletic Training student organization.

It was held from 10 this morning until 3 o’clock this afternoon at the Dyson Baudo Recreation Center.

Marietta College says the red Cross is in severe need of donors and blood because of the pandemic -- their catalyst for hosting the drive.

Dozens of students came out to help and show their support for those in the community.

“I think it’s really important for Marietta College to have this blood drive right now because it can help contribute to a small family community that we have here," says Sophie Knapp of Marietta College’s Athletic Training. "And it’s definitely more essentially important because of the pandemic that is going on right now. And, I feel like, we should be giving where we can because there are people struggling with this right now.”

If you are interested in donating blood at the next drive for the American Red Cross, be sure to look at upcoming events on their website.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking

MOVHD confirms single COVID-19 cases at PHS, South

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Dennis Bright
Neither school nor health officials specified whether the cases involved students or school employees.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in rural Ohio counties

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Ohio alert map shows more counties in elevated levels

Crime

17 people named in Washington County grand jury indictments

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Charges cover a variety of felony and misdemeanor crimes

News

Update: Second building considered for 911 center site

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Wood County looks at second site for possible 911 expansion

Latest News

News

Parkersburg Area Community Foundation awards 38,000 in COVID-19 emergency funding

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation has awarded its fifth round of COVID-19 pandemic response grants.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Ohio reports more than a dozen COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,500 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

News

Forecast for October 8th

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 10/8/20

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Thomas Battle
Amanda Debarr Stevens discusses some of the classes, events, and exhibits happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley this weekend.

News

Marietta College hosting We the Women art exhibit

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Cooke
The Marietta College art department is presenting a poster series to commemorate the one hundredth anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920, which gave women the right to vote. The series will be held through November 26.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: West Virginia reports 1 COVID-19 death, 186 new cases on Wednesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics