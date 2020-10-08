Advertisement

Marietta College hosting We the Women art exhibit

(WTAP)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta College art department is presenting a poster series to commemorate the one hundredth anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920, which gave women the right to vote. The series will be held through November 26.

The posters are courtesy of the organization We the Women, an initiative of female-identifying and non-binary designers who create art with a focus on women’s rights.

One of the posters depicts Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and, due to her recent death, it will be highlighted as a memorial. Also included, among many others, is Shirley Chisholm who, in 1968, became the first Black woman to be elected to the United States Congress.

The exhibit is a tribute to the historical significance of the 19th Amendment, though women of color continued to face significant barriers to voting for decades after its passage.

While the exhibit will not be open to those outside the college community due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, additional information about it can be found on the school’s website.

