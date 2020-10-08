MOVHD confirms single COVID-19 cases at PHS, South

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley late Thursday afternoon confirmed single cases of COVID-19 at Parkersburg and Parkersburg South high schools.

A news release from Wood County Schools said “there are no recommendations to isolate or quarantine staff and students” and the schools will remain open with normal COVID-19 protocols still in place.

Officials did not specify whether the cases involved students or school employees.

The health department and school-district officials are working together to identify anyone who might have had close contact with either of the people who tested positive for the virus.

The health department said it investigates each positive COVID-19 case to identify and notify those known to be in close contact with infected individuals.

“If there is a chance that you, or your child, may have been exposed and the health department can trace that activity to you, you will be notified,” the health department said. “Please understand that contact tracing and testing takes time and that there are levels of contact: low, medium, and high. Notifications will be made while maintaining confidentiality when a close contact is confirmed and quarantine is necessary."

The MOVHD also said its policy is to notify school officials when an employee or student is placed in quarantine.

Wood County Schools, meanwhile, said it will “continue to take appropriate actions, working in collaboration with the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department, to protect the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff.”

Wood County schools are currently operating on a blended-learning model in which students receive in-person instruction two days per week between Monday and Thursday. On days when students are not at their schools, they take part in remote learning. In addition, all students take part in remote learning on Fridays.

Previous cases of the virus have been confirmed at Martin and Mineral Wells elementary schools in Wood County.

