Obituary: Carol Thomas

Carol Thomas, 81, of Marietta passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 6, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson Disease. She was born September 30, 1939, to the late Ralph and Mary Young Hays.

Carol retired from Marietta School System in 1998 after 25 years of driving school bus. She enjoyed bowling seamstress work and she loved to travel.

She married Robert “Bob” Thomas on June 13, 1958. He survives with children, Douglas (Myla) Thomas and Kevin (Jessica) Thomas and her sister Gloria Hays Jobes. She was preceded in death by brothers: Donald, Charles, Herman, Gene and Howard Hays and sisters: Mary Cummins, Doris Fouty and Phyllis Thomas.

Following her wishes, she was cremated and a graveside service will be held on Friday, October 16 at 1:30 pm in Newport Cemetery. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Sandhill United Methodist Church, 725 County Road 20, Marietta, OH 45750.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.