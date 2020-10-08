Obituary: Clyde Merwin Law

Clyde Merwin Law, 86, of Vincent passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born May 19, 1934 in Cutler, OH to the late Newell and Lena Gould Law.

He served in the Army during peacetime. Clyde was a foreman at Union Carbide and he retired from Elkem Metals. He also worked at Marietta Concrete in the silo division. He attended Veto Presbyterian Church and was a member of the NRA all his life. Clyde enjoyed farming and time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Clyde is survived by two daughters, Melissa MacDonald of Barlow, Christy Trerice of Midland, Michigan; son, Matthew Law (Teresa) of Vincent; three grandchildren, Taylor Phillips (Douglas), Sean MacDonald (Laura), Erin Cefaratti (Vincent); four great-grandchildren, Annabelle MacDonald, Claire and Elise Phillips, Juliana Cefaratti and three sisters and one brother.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Dixie Lee Wolfe Law, whom he married November 22, 1958, two sisters and two brothers.

Funeral Services will be 7:00pm Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home with David Dye officiating. The family will greet friends on Saturday from 4-7p.m. A private burial will take place next week at Sunset Memory Gardens in Parkersburg. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Cutler Community Center, P.O. Box 32, Cutler, Ohio 45724. Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Clyde’s family and offers online condolences and many resources by visiting www.cawleyandpeoples.com.

