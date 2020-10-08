Obituary: Danny Gene Horton

Danny Gene Horton, 79, of Parkersburg, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his residence.

He was born May 3, 1941, in Clarksburg, WV, a son of the late Robert Orin and Leafy Leola Swagart Horton.

Danny was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired as a truck driver after 45 years of service. He was a member of the Lockport United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife of sixty-two years, Kay Francis Brown Horton; his children, Marianne K. Horton of Belpre, OH, Jackie B. Horton (Angela) of Parkersburg, Robert Scott Horton (Sarah) of Oklahoma City, OK and Alberta I. Roes (Charles) of Parkersburg; his siblings, Carol Day (Joseph), Bill Horton, Dennis Horton (Jane), David Horton (Nisa) and Mary Dell Hinkle; twelve grandchildren, Mary Dawn, Mary Kay, Jack Daniel, Samantha, Robin, Luke, Savannah, Daniel, Lori, Ann Marie, Vanessa and Preslie; twenty one great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by one son, Danny G. Horton Jr; granddaughter, Mandy M. Perez; great-granddaughter, Hannah Diane Roes.

Funeral services will be held at 3 pm on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg. American Legion Post #15 will conduct military honors. Visitation will be from 11 am till 3 pm on Sunday.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing is required and masks are mandatory.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

