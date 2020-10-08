Obituary: David “Uncle Dave” Bryon Binegar

David “Uncle Dave” Bryon Binegar, 74, of Newport, went to be with the Lord on October 7, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. His wife of 49 years stood beside him and provided exceptional loving care every step of the way.

David was born in New Matamoras on October 4, 1946 to Kenneth and Verna (McPeek) Binegar. He graduated from Lawrence High School, where he enjoyed playing basketball. David worked on oil wells, at Fenton Art Glass and retired from Independence Township as a trustee.

On January 30, 1971 he married Katherine Thomas who survives with a daughter and son-in-law Sheri (Rob) Elder of St. Marys, WV, a son and daughter-in-law Bryon (Joyce) Binegar of Newport; grandchildren Rachel and Sara Binegar and Jacob Elder. Also surviving are his siblings Donald (Sharon) Binegar, Jerry (Karen) Binegar, Cheryl (Cecil) Thomas, all of Newport, Shirley (Jeff) Riesenberger, Marla Arthur, Kyla (Jim) Kidd all of Marietta, Marilyn Mason of Torch, sister-in-law Nancy (Bryon) Binegar of Newport, and several close family members and close friends that he loved dearly.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his grandson Caleb Robert Elder, a brother James Binegar and many family members he loved greatly.

Funeral services will be held 11 am Monday October 12th at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial to follow in Newport Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 2 to 6 on Sunday. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Amedisys Hospice, Dr. Hamirani and nurses at Davita.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.