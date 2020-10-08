Obituary: Patsy Jean (Dotson) Evans Pittman

Patsy Jean (Dotson) Evans Pittman, 84 of Vienna, WV, passed away October 7, 2020 at Wyngate Assisted Living.

She was born September 18, 1936 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Berl Dotson and Florence Harriet (Ruble) Dotson.

Patsy was a member of Vienna Baptist Church where she served many years as the treasurer and retired from GMAC.

Patsy was a member of the West Virginia Writers Club and she was a published writer that attended many book signings. Patsy and Stan enjoyed traveling together.

Patsy is survived by her husband Stanley G. Pittman of Vienna, WV, three children, Richard Evans (Debbie) of Parkersburg, WV, Terrye Casto (Craig) of Vienna, WV, and Randal Evans of Ely, NV, sister, Cora Lee Perdue of Parkersburg, WV, brother Bob Dotson (Cathy) of Williamstown, WV, nine grandchildren, Seth Evans, Tyler Evans, Haeli Kaminskas, Heath Lynch, Kaci Lupardus, Zack Evans, Joni Casto, Bobby Casto, and Cary Casto, nine great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 1st husband Paul L. Evans, sister, Sue Crigger, brother, Doug Dotson, and daughter-in-law, Sherry Evans.

Memorial Services will be 1:00 PM Saturday at Vienna Baptist Church with Pastor Bill Brown officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg, WV. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

