Obituary: Vicki R. Haught

Vicki R. Haught, 65, of Parkersburg, WV died Wednesday October 7, 2020 at Eagle Pointe. She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late Paul E. Cogar and Patricia (Lycans) LaRue.

She had worked at Montgomery Ward and Walmart.She is survived by two sons Michael Haught and Steven Haught (Jodi) both of Parkersburg; grandchildren Zachary and Katlyn Bowman, Whitlee Flinn, Taylor Haught, Skyler Haught, and Steven Haught II; brother James Cogar (Connie) of Fleming, OH; half-sisters Cindy Seamore, Zona Hickstein, and Sharon Mercer; and half-brother Edwin Cogar.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her stepfather Thomas LaRue and sister Brenda LaRue.

Services will be Wednesday 2:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Burial will be at Bethel Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday 6-8 PM.

