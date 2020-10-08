Obituary: Walter Friend

Walter Friend died at Marietta Memorial on October 7th, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born on November 28th, 1946 to Buzzie C. and Virginia Hockenberry Friend. He is survived by his wife Patricia; mother-in-law Norma Adams; one son, Walter Friend Jr; four brothers, Roger and his wife Sharon of Alabama, Joe of Newark, Ronnie and his wife Debbie of Marietta, and Christopher of Columbus, Ohio and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no services. The family would appreciate donations be made to Hadley Funeral Home, 500 5th Street, Marietta, Ohio 45750 to help offset funeral expenses.Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

