Parkersburg Area Community Foundation awards 38,000 in COVID-19 emergency funding

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation has awarded its fifth round of COVID-19 pandemic response grants.

“We continue to make grants in the community because we know that the needs related to COVID-19 continue in the community," said Marian Clowes, PACF’s Associate Director for Community Leadership. "We want to be able to respond and help and be there to address those needs.”

In this latest round of funding, the foundation awarded $38,241 to thirteen agencies across the region. This brings the total amount awarded since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic to $296,365.

Several of the grants were awarded through a partnership with the Sisters Health Foundation.

Agencies that received funding during this latest round of grants include:

- Calhoun County Committee on Aging - $5,821 to help purchase a vehicle to meet increased demand for home meal delivery.

- Calhoun County Family Resource Network - $2,770 to purchase shelving for food pantry.

- Choices Child Care Resources and Referral Agency - $2,000 to purchase personal protection equipment for childcare providers in Wood, Gilmer, Pleasants, Ritchie, and Wirt counties

- Community Resources, Inc. (CRI) - $4,000 to support program to provide rent and mortgage assistance to individuals impacted by COVID-19 and $2,500 to enable families to double their SNAP dollars to purchase produce at CRI’s farmers market.

- Friendship Kitchen - $2,000 to purchase food for meal program.

- Gilmer County Historical Society - $1,000 in operating support.

- Gilmer Public Library - $900 to purchase solar charging stations to place outside of library to assist those accessing internet for remote learning.

- Little Kanawha Resource Conservation and Development – $4,000 to support the Project Sharing program.

- Normantown Historical Community Center - $500 to purchase food for the food pantry that serves Gilmer County residents.

- Parkersburg Catholic Schools - $1,750 to purchase electrostatic sprayers to disinfect schools.

- PATCH 21 - $3,000 to install internet server and access points throughout Roane County to enable area students and teachers to access the internet for online learning needs.

- Westbrook - $5,000 for deep cleaning and sanitation of facilities.

- Wirt County Ministerial Alliance/Hope Shop Food Pantry - $3,000 to stock their food pantry.

The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation is actively contacting nonprofits to assess COVID-19 impact on their communities and identifying ways to respond to these needs. Agencies seeking assistance should contact the foundation at 304-428-4438 or by email to marian.clowes@pacfwv.com.

Donations to support the PACF’s Hunger Fund and Safety Net Fund are tax-deductible and greatly appreciated. To learn more about these funds and the work that the Foundation is doing to address COVID-19 in our region, visit www.pacfwv.com/COVID19.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.