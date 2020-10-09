Humane Society of the Ohio Valley discusses humane way to control community cat population

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley wants to educate the public on the humane way of controlling the community cat population.

“Community cats” is a term that describes cats that are homeless, live outside, are free-roaming but likely live in a colony or animal community, and have no owner to provide food or regular veterinary care.

The shelter says the most humane and effective way of controlling the community cat population is through the trap-neuter-release-monitor (TNRM) method.

Through this method, the cats are humanely captured, evaluated, and spayed and neutered by a veterinarian. Once they have recovered from their surgery, they are released back into their original habitat. The cats are then monitored by volunteers who provide controlled feeding, adequate shelter and monitor the health of the cats.

This method has been proven more effective in controlling the cat population then the trap-and-kill method.

"The trap and kill, population control has been proven time and time again ineffective. It is much less effective than TNRM and its cruel on top of that, says Melinda Hartz, with the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley. “There is a humane way that if far more effective, to trap, neuter, release and monitor long term.”

“Long term effect of TNRM is control the population because spay and neuter is the essential piece to that,” said Leight Murray, Humane Society of the Ohio Valley. “Long term it is very effective in reducing cat colony population. The Friends of Forgotten Feline have colonies they manage at the Washington County Fairgrounds. In six years they have taken the size of that population from 240 down to 35-40. So long term it is the only effective way to manage the outdoor cat population.”

More information on the trap-neuter-release-monitor method can be found online at www.alleycat.org , www.aspca.org, www.bestfriends.org, www.neighborhoodcats.org and www.ohioalleycat.org.

