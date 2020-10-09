Advertisement

Kroger employees protest in the Mid-Ohio Valley

Employees hope to make a difference ahead of their contract re-negotiation
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Thursday afternoon, Kroger employees from the Mid-Ohio Valley gathered at the 7th Street Kroger in Parkersburg to protest, saying that Kroger refuses to meet some of their needs in their contract re-negotiation.

Their current contract with the company is set to expire in the coming weeks, and the employees were asking for higher wages and better benefits.

Kroger responded with the following statement:

“The company and union have signed a contract extension through October 17 which gives the parties additional time to continue discussions. It’s our hope that we reach an agreement at the bargaining table that continues to reward and recognize Kroger Mid-Atlantic’s hard-working team of associates... We value the work and contributions of every associate and will continue to have meaningful discussions that benefit all associates.”

