McKinley: change in Congress could affect West Virginia economy

(WDTV)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia’s first district congressman brought his re-election campaign to Wood County Friday.

Seeking his sixth term in Congress, David McKinley visited supporters Friday afternoon at the Wood County Republican headquarters.

He is opposed in the November election by Democrat Natalie Cline.

He says the makeup of the House and Senate in the next two years, and the occupant of the White House, could have an effect on the state’s energy industry.

“And that’s really where I spend much of my time: how are we going to come out of this if we lose our fossil fuel industry in West Virginia?," McKinley said. "So I think it’s becoming clear there’s a threat between them.”

McKinley claims, in spite of his comments to the contrary, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden opposes fracking, an element of oil and gas drilling.

McKinley is also concerned a Democratic-controlled Congress, with Biden in the White House, will take action to add more justices to the Supreme Court, if Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s nominee, is confirmed for an open court seat.

