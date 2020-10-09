Mid-Ohio Valley Health Dept. holds COVID-19 testing at South Parkersburg Catholic

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department held their first of a two-day process of the drive-through clinic --- at South Parkersburg Catholic Church ---to test those in the area for coronavirus. The festivities began at 10 in the morning and concludes at 6 in the evening.

Droves of people came to get their tests done to make sure they weren’t carrying the COVID-19. It’s something that health department officials say is a welcoming sign of a community effort to help prevent the spread of the virus in the area.

“We’re glad that people are taking advantage of the opportunity," says Carried Brainard, the MOVHD’s threat-preparedness coordinator. "Because we do have some students that are testing positive. We have some teachers test positive. And it’s just in the community. So, the more people can get tested, the more we’re going to be able to adjust and know where the areas are that we need to be working on contact tracing.”

Those who have pre-registered for this clinic can check their status by looking on the IPSUM website with the code that they are given for their test.

The next clinic will be held at the same location tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The MOVHD would also like to inform those in the community that they will be having a flu vaccination drive-through from 9 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon tomorrow.

