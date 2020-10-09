Obituary: Beth Cain

Beth Ann Cain age 31 of Washington, West Virginia, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 at her residence.

She was born February 25, 1989, in Parkersburg, a daughter of Terry Ullum of Davisville, West Virginia, and Mary Davis of Boaz, West Virginia. Beth enjoyed listening to music and collecting dolphin memorabilia. Her greatest joy was spending with her children.

In addition to her parents, Beth is survived by her husband, Scotty Cain; her children, Breonna, Trenton and Aubriee Cain; three sisters and three brothers.

There will be no services. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Pike Street, Parkersburg is honored to serve the Cain family.

