Obituary: Deborah Sue Grahame Seevers

Deborah (Debbie) Sue Grahame Seevers, 59, of Newport, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home, October 8, 2020.

She was born April 24, 1961, to the late Tom Grahame and Janet Grahame of Newport.

She is survived by her mom, Janet Grahame of Newport; her husband, Gary Seevers of Newport; two daughters, Patty Carpenter and Chris of Newport and Jonie Haught and Dean of Marietta; three special grandsons Dylan (Gomer) Carpenter, Brady (Bra-Bra) Carpenter and Jaxon (little punkin) Haught; a sister Rose Grahame of Newport; special niece Jessica Stover and Cody of Newport; and childhood Best friend Kevin Schneider of Newport. Also surviving is her newly rescued dog Budha, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and her work family.

Debbie left her job in April 2019 because of her illness, after having worked at the Washington County Sheriffs Department / Jail as head cook for 23 yearss. Debbie always said it wasn’t a job for everyone but it was a job she loved and wanted to make it to 25 years so she could retire and spend more time with her family and grandsons. She had also worked at Woolworth’s and the Betsey Mills Club dining room as a cook. She enjoyed enduro racing “007” where she took home many first place trophies. She also loved to play “penny keno”. But, anyone who has known her knows how much she enjoyed her grandkids “the boys” they were the light of her life next to her daughters.

She is preceded in death by her dad, Tom Grahame; her brother, Mike Grahame; and her two special dogs, Rocks & Aspie.

Funeral service will be held 6:30 pm Monday October 12 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with Pastor David Beaver officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 4:30 pm until the hour of service. Following the service, Debbie will be cremated and buried with her father in Barker Cemetery in honor of her wishes.

Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com. A special thank-you to Marietta Hospice for all of their care they gave Debbie.

