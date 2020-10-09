Advertisement

Obituary: Donna Mae Lockhart Hendricks

Published: Oct. 9, 2020
Donna Mae (Dowler) Lockhart Hendricks, 80, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Wood County April 5, 1940 a daughter of the late Harley Dowler and Blanche (Keenan) Dowler.

Donna was a member of Kanawha United Methodist Church.

She worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital as a Nurses Aid and at Dudley’s Flower Shop.

Donna enjoyed painting and dearly Loved the Pittsburgh Steelers.

She is survived by her loving husband of 27 years John Hendricks of Parkersburg, five Children, Donna Dianna Allman (David) of Vienna, WV, Earl Franklin Lockhart Jr. (Nancy) of Parkersburg, WV, Ed Lockhart (Lisa) of Vienna, WV, Karen Halley (Nick) of Vienna, WV, and Ronald Franklin Lockhart (Amanda) of Walker, WV, sister Audra “Cookie” Crew of Statesville, NC, three step-children, Charles McPeek (Autumn) of Parkersburg, WV,  Maureen Runion (Perry) of Parkersburg, WV, and Joyce Armentrout of Parkersburg, WV, 18 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Barbara Lockhart, five siblings, Clara Huglin, Harriett Porter, Phyllis Hunt, Clarence Dowler, and Edyrl Dowler.

Service will be Monday 11:00 AM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Pastor Rick Haught officiating.  Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery.  Visitation will be Sunday 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the funeral home.  Online condolences may be sent to the family

