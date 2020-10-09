Advertisement

Obituary: Lawrence E. Bayne

Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Lawrence E. Bayne, 77, of Belpre, OH died Friday October 9, 2020.

He was born in Grafton, North Dakota a son of the late Earle and Hazel (Graham) Bayne.

He worked for Morrison Knudson Construction and was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.  He enjoyed helping with the Belpre Holiday Lights.

He is survived by his wife Mary (Riske) Bayne; son Shawn Bayne of Belpre; daughter-in-law Kathleen Bayne of Steubenville, Ohio; eight grandchildren Erica, Joshua, Kristopher, Hilary, Briann, Daniel, Meghan, and Matthew; fifteen great grandchildren; and three sisters Roberta Felton (Dorrel), Doris Ferguson, and Mary Beth Anderson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Bayne.

Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with Father John Rice as celebrant.  Visitation will be Monday 5-8 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

