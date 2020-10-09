Advertisement

Obituary: Mickey Eugene Lofty

Oct. 9, 2020
Mickey Eugene Lofty passed away at The Arbors of Marietta on October 9, 2020.

He was born October 6, 1940 in Parkersburg, West Virginia, to Phillip Robert and Louella June Lofty.

He attended St. Xavier and graduated from Parkersburg Catholic High School in 1958.

He joined the US Army in June 1960 and was honorably discharged in June 1963.

He married Gloria Newlon in January 1964 and the had two sons, Michael Phillip Lofty and William Joseph (BJ) Lofty.

He worked for the Dravo Corporation in Marietta, Ohio as a welder.

He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in his early 60′s. After his early retirement he helped his wife with her store, The Country Junction, until its closing.

He was a member of the St. Xavier Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and served as The Grand Knight in 1984 for several years.  He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, both sons in 2012, and his wife Gloria in 2014.

He is survived by his only sibling, Philip and his wife Becky of North Carolina, two nieces, Stephanie Durnell (Jim) and their two sons, Colton and Carson also of North Carolina.  Stacy Dewees (Phil) of Orlando, Florida and nephew Jim Steed of Jacksonville, Florida. Daughter-in-law Carla Cowman Lofty, grandson Gerad of Parkersburg, granddaughter Amber of Michigan and granddaughter Hannah of North Carolina.

Good friends remembered, Father George Nedeff of Texas, Nancy Brady of South Carolina, Tom Brock of Washington, WV and the late Chet Ostrowski.

There will be no visitation.  His wishes for cremation with internment at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Parkersburg.

Donations can be made to the Charity of Choice, St. Xavier Catholic Church, Humane Society of Parkersburg, or the Parkinson’s Foundation.

