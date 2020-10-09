Advertisement

Ohio county says nearly 50,000 voters received wrong ballots

Mail-in vote file photo.
Mail-in vote file photo.(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Nearly 50,000 voters received incorrect absentee ballots in the county that is home to Ohio’s capital, elections officials said Friday as they promised corrected ballots would be mailed within 72 hours.

With about 240,000 ballots mailed, that meant one in five voters received a wrong ballot. The error happened Saturday afternoon when someone changed a setting on a machine that places absentee ballots into mailing envelopes, Franklin County elections officials said Thursday.

The process to print, stuff the replacement ballots in envelopes and mail them was underway Friday, the Franklin County Elections Board announced. The board also said it will mail postcards to all affected voters detailing the situation and highlighting voters' options moving forward. Those options include voting in-person at the board’s offices on the city’s north side.

AP-WF-10-09-20 1734GMT

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Parkersburg mayoral candidates debate

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jesse Wharff
Tom Joyce and Sherry Dugan make their case for Mayor of Parkersburg

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

News

Early voting begins in Ohio

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT
|
By Todd Baucher
Early voting begins in Ohio

Politics

Former delegate apologizes for controversial comments, says they were taken out of context

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT
The former delegate says the screenshots of the texts were released by someone who has a political grudge against him.

Latest News

News

Ohio voter registration deadline looms

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT
|
By Todd Baucher
Ohio voter registration deadline is today

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

News

Manchin: Senate needs to thoroughly consider Scotus appointee

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT
|
By Todd Baucher
One senator hopes his colleagues go slow on confirming a Supreme Court justice

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

Politics

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.