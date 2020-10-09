Ohio University relocates Boyd Hall residents due to possible COVID-19 exposure

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio University began moving residents out of Boyd Hall and into quarantine on Friday because of possible exposure to COVID-19, the school said in a news release.

The quarantine ordered by the Athens City-County Health Department will remain in effect through Oct. 21.

The quarantine was orderered after 19 of 94 residents of the building tested positive for the virus. Those 19 students were immediately moved to campus isolation halls on campus, the school said. The remaining Boyd Hall residents are considered close contacts based on their shared living space and typical shared activities.

In accordance with COVID-19 public health protocol, the unversity’s Housing and Residence Life officials are working to immediately assign the remaining students to one of the university’s quarantine halls.

“Our students' safety, and that of our community, is paramount in every discussion and decision that we make,” President M. Duane Nellis said. “We have planned for this potential situation. And while we wish that no one is put in this situation, we are acting swiftly to get our students who are impacted by the health order into appropriate spaces and limit the chance that other students in the residence hall would contract the virus and unintentionally spread it to others.”

Ohio University has a two-prong testing strategy.

Anyone who calls the COVID-19 hotline and who is symptomatic is referred to testing; these numbers are captured in the COVID-19 Hotline testing numbers.

Secondly, asymptomatic testing is currently being conducted on the Athens campus. Individuals on the Athens campus may be randomly selected to be tested even if they are showing no symptoms. This testing allows the school to identify people who might be carrying the virus but are unaware of it, thus helping us prevent outbreaks before they can grow.

Officials said this strategy helped identify the cluster of cases in Boyd Hall early, mitigating risks to others and our community.

Meals and other university resources will be provided to students through the quarantine period, and the university is working with students and their instructors to support continuing their coursework remotely during quarantine.

Anyone who thinks they might have been exposed to a COVID positive person or who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact the Ohio University COVID Response Hotline at 877-OU-COV19, or 877-682-6819.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.