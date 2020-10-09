Advertisement

Ohio University relocates Boyd Hall residents due to possible COVID-19 exposure

Ohio University logo
Ohio University logo(AP Images)
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio University began moving residents out of Boyd Hall and into quarantine on Friday because of possible exposure to COVID-19, the school said in a news release.

The quarantine ordered by the Athens City-County Health Department will remain in effect through Oct. 21.

The quarantine was orderered after 19 of 94 residents of the building tested positive for the virus. Those 19 students were immediately moved to campus isolation halls on campus, the school said. The remaining Boyd Hall residents are considered close contacts based on their shared living space and typical shared activities.

In accordance with COVID-19 public health protocol, the unversity’s Housing and Residence Life officials are working to immediately assign the remaining students to one of the university’s quarantine halls.

“Our students' safety, and that of our community, is paramount in every discussion and decision that we make,” President M. Duane Nellis said. “We have planned for this potential situation. And while we wish that no one is put in this situation, we are acting swiftly to get our students who are impacted by the health order into appropriate spaces and limit the chance that other students in the residence hall would contract the virus and unintentionally spread it to others.”

Ohio University has a two-prong testing strategy.

Anyone who calls the COVID-19 hotline and who is symptomatic is referred to testing; these numbers are captured in the COVID-19 Hotline testing numbers.

Secondly, asymptomatic testing is currently being conducted on the Athens campus. Individuals on the Athens campus may be randomly selected to be tested even if they are showing no symptoms. This testing allows the school to identify people who might be carrying the virus but are unaware of it, thus helping us prevent outbreaks before they can grow.

Officials said this strategy helped identify the cluster of cases in Boyd Hall early, mitigating risks to others and our community.

Meals and other university resources will be provided to students through the quarantine period, and the university is working with students and their instructors to support continuing their coursework remotely during quarantine.

Anyone who thinks they might have been exposed to a COVID positive person or who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact the Ohio University COVID Response Hotline at 877-OU-COV19, or 877-682-6819.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

States see record one-day numbers of virus cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Single-day COVID-19 numbers continue to rise

National

UN: New daily record as COVID-19 cases hit more than 350,000

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The WHO emergencies chief, Dr. Michael Ryan, acknowledged that even as COVID-19 continues to surge across the world, “there are no new answers.”

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Ohio reports 11 COVID-19 deaths, more than 1,800 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 statistics

Coronavirus

Enrollment drops worry public schools as pandemic persists

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By FREIDA FRISARO
Personal decisions could exacerbate the financial problems of public school systems that receive a set amount of state funding for every student they enroll, which are the vast majority.

Latest News

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Jackson County woman among 6 COVID-19 deaths reported Friday

Updated: 8 hours ago
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

National Politics

Trump refuses virtual debate, goes after Harris

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT
|
The future of this election's presidential debates is unclear as Trump and Biden disagree over appearing in a virtual event.

Coronavirus

MOVHD confirms single COVID-19 cases at PHS, South

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT
|
By Dennis Bright
Neither school nor health officials specified whether the cases involved students or school employees.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in rural Ohio counties

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT
|
By Todd Baucher
Ohio alert map shows more counties in elevated levels

Coronavirus

‘We were rooting for her’: Nurse dies from COVID-19 complications after long battle

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT
|
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Friends, loved ones and colleagues are mourning the death of a Southern California nurse who died from COVID-19 complications this week.

Coronavirus

US could have enough COVID vaccine for everyone by March, April

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT
|
By Ed Payne
The Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed is tasked with the goal of producing 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.