Parkersburg man faces meth, marijuana charges

Adam Thompson, 28, of Parkersburg is charged with single counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and marijuana.
By Dennis Bright
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man was arrested Friday morning after authorities found methamphetamine, marijuana, guns and cash while searching a home on 16th Street in Parkersburg.

Authorities charged Adam L. Thompson, 28, with single counts of possession with intent to deliver meth and marijuana.

He was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court where his bond was set at $250,000.

Members of the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force and the Parkersburg Police Department SWAT team executed the search warrant about 8:30 a.m. Friday at 1202 16th St., where they recovered nearly 100 grams of meth; 23 grams of marijuana; digital scales and baggies; three firearms; and $320.

