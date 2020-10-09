Advertisement

Parkersburg mayoral candidates debate

Tom Joyce and Sherry Dugan make their case for Mayor of Parkersburg
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Thursday night, incumbent Republican mayoral candidate Tom Joyce and his Democratic challenger, Sherry Dugan, met at the Parkersburg Council Chambers to debate ahead of the November election.

The debate was organized by the League of Women Voters of West Virginia, and was live streamed here on the WTAP website and on the WTAP Facebook page.

Some of the topics covered were finances, drug addiction, homelessness, and the future of business development in the City of Parkersburg.

The hour-long debate can be watched at https://www.facebook.com/wtaptelevision/videos/1044079932711720

