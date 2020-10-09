Advertisement

States see record one-day numbers of virus cases

382 positive cases in West Virginia in last 24 hours
COVID-19 MGN
By Todd Baucher
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Both West Virginia and Ohio report a record number of new COVID-19 cases in the last few hours.

Governor Jim Justice Friday emphasized the large number of cases is another reason West Virginia is stepping up efforts to increase testing.

The state’s positive and cumulative test numbers increased, and the transmission rate, though still low, is up slightly.

And a state health expert says it’s all about the “spreaders”-the people who are contagious, and, in some cases, may not know they have the virus.

“A small group of people, 5-9% of people, who are infected with COVID-19, can spread to 80% to everybody else," says Dr. Clay Marsh. "And these people often spread before they have symptoms.”

Governor Justice, meanwhile, announced bars in the Morgantown area can reopen next Tuesday, October 13.

But he warned if restrictions on large crowds at those bars are violated, they could be shut down again.

They were ordered closed September 2, two days after they had been allowed to reopen after being closed much of the summer.

