Study shows West Virginia lacking in mental health resources and wanting help

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A recent study done by The United Way of the National Capital Area for every state in the U.S. shows that West Virginia is one of the lowest in mental health.

The study shows that West Virginia has the third-largest disparity in residents to mental health providers (770 residents to every one mental health provider). It also shows that Mountain State residents have the fifth-highest level of discomfort in seeking mental health assistance; study shows that 28 percent of W. Va. residents are uncomfortable seeking mental health assistance.

Mental health experts in the Wood County area say that a lot of this is due to a lack of funding for licensed professional they can afford at their facilities.

“We’re trying to do some things to accommodate higher salaries for individuals that we can employ. We’ve got some grants to help us with that," says Westbrook Health Services CEO, Kevin Trippett.

They also say that a lot of the disparity is the cause of transportation as a good amount of residents are in more rural areas in the state.

“West Virginia is a very diverse state, we have a lot of rural areas,” says Trippett. "And sometimes transportation becomes a barrier. Especially in the very rural areas of West Virginia. There’s not an abundance of providers.”

Trippett believes that the use of telehealth is showing to help with the disparity and transportation issue.

Data from this same study shows that young adults ages 18 through 24 show the least willingness to seek mental health assistance amongst all age demographics. Mental health experts attribute this to stigma.

If you would like to look into more on this study, you can click on this link to see why some of the numbers are resulting in this manner.

