Village of Lowell to conduct hydrant flushing Oct. 13-15

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - The village of Lowell will conduct hydrant flushing starting at 8 p.m. daily on Oct. 13-15.

Residents are asked to keep water usage to a minimum and watch for discolored water while using it for food preparation, laundry or other water-sensitive processes.

Anyone who experiences brown or milky-colored water after the flushing is completed should flush their cold-water lines in order to clear the service lines from the water main to their point of use in their homes or businesses.

If you have problems or questions, please call 740-896-3046.

