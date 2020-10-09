Williamstown construction expands with new commercial complex

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Some might think it’s a gamble: building a major project, and now, a professional office complex, in the middle of a pandemic that’s scored a hit on the world’s economy.

But its developer says it’s about the future.

“On something like this, you have to play long ball, look at the big picture," says Mark Mondo, who has begun work on the commercial building while construction of several condominiums is under way. "You have to look beyond things like that; you can’t be short-sighted. You’re in it for the long haul.”

Three medical offices, WVU Primary Care, Mountain River Physical Therapy and Rejuvenation Laser and Skin Center, have committed to locating at the site off West Virginia Route 14. For all of them, it’s their first presence in the area.

“This is a great opportunity for us to expand our services for WVU Medicine and Camden Clark," says WVU Medicine CEO Steve Altmiller, referring to the primary care office that will be a first for the hospital system in Williamstown. "We do see a need, not only here in Williamstown, but the northern portions of Wood County.”

That’s following the condominiums for which ground was broken in late 2019, some of which are nearing completion. They’re expected to bring new residents to one of the county’s fastest-growing cities.

“A lot of the people looking at the condos in particular are from out of the area: East Coast, the Akron area, Columbus, Cleveland," Mondo says. "So you’re going to be bringing a lot more money into the area when those folks move in.”

And Mondo says more commercial expansion is to come.

