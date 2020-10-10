Advertisement

Football Frenzy- Week 7 recap

Highlights and scores from week 7 of the high school football season.
(KGWN)
By Jim Wharton, Jesse Wharff and Ryan Wilson
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The high school football playoffs kicked off in Ohio on Friday night and 3 Washington County teams faced their first post season test

The Marietta Tigers lost on the road at Wilmington. The Tigers fell to Wilmington 56-14

The Waterford Wildcats passed are headed on to the second round. The Wildcats blitzedthe Miller Falcons 49-0

The Frontier Cougars opened up the playoffs at home against Fairfield Christian. The Cougars snap a 2 game losing streak with a 54-13 victory. It’s Frontier’s first ever football playoff victory

While in regulars season play in Ohio, Belpre wins on the road at Alexander 19-14

The Golden Eagles will face their first playoff test next Friday against the Fort Frye Cadets.

In the Mountain State, Parkersburg South loses it’s 4th game in a row. Linsly comes to town and down’s the Patriots 33-19

In a battle of Class A powers 4th ranked St. Marys prevails the 13th ranked Wirt County Tigers 26-6

The 7th Williamstown Yellowjackets win a close one at #10 Summers County. 15-12

For all the score from week 7 of the high school football season, click on the scoreboard link and choose high school football and click on week 7.

