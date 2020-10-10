Hours of operation expanding at Grand Central Mall

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Officials with the Grand Central Mall say the building’s hours of operation will be expanding this week.

Starting Monday, October 12, the mall will open at 10 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The mall will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

In a news release, officials said the new hours will “allow guests more time to safely dine, shop and enjoy the town center.”

Mall officials say they are regularly doing extensive cleaning to limit the spread of COVID-19 and that providing a safe experience for everyone is a top priority.

The mall has a code of conduct that encourages social distancing and requires face coverings for anyone over the age of nine. You can find it posted around the mall or one the mall’s website.

