Advertisement

Hours of operation expanding at Grand Central Mall

Grand Central Mall
Grand Central Mall(Zach Shrivers)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 10, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Officials with the Grand Central Mall say the building’s hours of operation will be expanding this week.

Starting Monday, October 12, the mall will open at 10 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The mall will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

In a news release, officials said the new hours will “allow guests more time to safely dine, shop and enjoy the town center.”

Mall officials say they are regularly doing extensive cleaning to limit the spread of COVID-19 and that providing a safe experience for everyone is a top priority.

The mall has a code of conduct that encourages social distancing and requires face coverings for anyone over the age of nine. You can find it posted around the mall or one the mall’s website.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ohio reports 1,356 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths since Friday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Data shows 4,997 Ohioans have died from virus complications with 167,458 total cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.

News

Attorney general not quarantining after White House meeting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has opted not to quarantine or take other precautions after attending a White House meeting last month hosted by President Donald Trump, Morrisey’s spokesman told a newspaper.

Coronavirus

Ohio University relocates Boyd Hall residents due to possible COVID-19 exposure

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:18 PM EDT
University protocols followed to assign students to quarantine housing

News

Williamstown construction expands with new commercial complex

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT
|
By Todd Baucher
Groundbreaking for commercial building in Williamstown

Latest News

News

Study shows West Virginia lacking in mental health resources and wanting help

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT
|
By Mitchell Blahut
A study done by the United Way of the National Captial Area shows that West Virginia ranks near the bottom of major categories involving mental health resource availability and residents willing to seek out help.

News

McKinley: change in Congress could affect West Virginia economy

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT
|
By Todd Baucher
Congressman up for re-election says a Democrat-controlled Congress could be devastating for West Virginia

News

States see record one-day numbers of virus cases

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:38 PM EDT
|
By Todd Baucher
Single-day COVID-19 numbers continue to rise

News

Mid-Ohio Valley Health Dept. holds COVID-19 testing at South Parkersburg Baptist

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT
|
By Mitchell Blahut
Today the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department held a COVID-19 testing drive through at South Parkersburg Baptist Church.

News

Obituary: Lawrence E. Bayne

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 3:55 PM EDT
Obituary: Lawrence E. Bayne

News

Forecast for October 9th

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT