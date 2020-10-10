Advertisement

Sauro earns WV Coach of the Year honors

Williamstown High School’s Scott Sauro earns WV Boys High School Basketball Coach of the Year honors
(WDTV)
By Jim Wharton
Published: Oct. 9, 2020 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown High School boys basketball coach Scott Sauro has won a statewide award and now he’s in line for national honors

Sauro has been named the West Virginia boys high school basketball Coach of the Year for the 2019-2020 season.

The honor comes from the National Federation of High School Coaches Association

Sauro guided his Yellowjackets to a 25 and 1 record last season.

The list of accomplishments include the Little Kanawha Conference championship. Along with Class A sectional...and regional championships.

His team was number 1 in the polls and earned the number 1 seed in the Class A state tournament that was never played because of the pandemic

With this state award, Sauro is now eligible for the NFHSCA sectional and national Coach of the Year honors.

