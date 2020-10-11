Why leaves change color in the fall

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Across the Mid-Ohio Valley we are beginning to see the leaves change into those vibrant orange, yellow and red colors. But what exactly causes the leaves to change their color?

The changes in color are a result of chemical processes that take place in the trees as we transition from summer to winter.

During the spring and summer months, leaves produce chlorophyll which gives them a dominating green color.

As we begin experiencing those cooler temperatures and less sunlight, the leaves stop their food making process.

As a result, the chlorophyll breaks down, the green color disappears and those vibrant yellow, orange and red colors become visible.

The type of tree can also play a role in what colors the leaves portray.

In our region, those fall colors are expected to peak in mid to late October.

