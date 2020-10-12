Advertisement

Buckeye Hills Regional Council assisting with Medicare Enrollment

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Medicare’s annual enrollment plan begins this Thursday --- and Buckeye Hills Regional Council is providing assistance to those who are eligible.

They will be using enrollment specialists who will be reviewing coverage options to ensure people are choosing the best plan to meet their needs and budget.

“So we’ll be running comparisons with their prescription medication from the Medicare website to make sure that the Medicare Part B plan that they have is the best possible option for them for the upcoming year," says Buckeye Hills Information and Assistance Specialist Gerri VanNoy. "To make sure they’re getting the cheapest prices, that they’re still using network pharmacies, and that their prescriptions are still considered formulary and still being covered by their plan.”

Because of the pandemic, appointments for this enrollment will be done over the phone. Special accommodations will be made for those who are hearing impaired.

Appointments may be scheduled by calling Buckeye Hills at 1-800-331-2644.

