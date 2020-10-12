Advertisement

Health experts: COVID-19 spread low in schools

Governor: 21 school outbreaks statewide
By Todd Baucher
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Since the start of classes, Wood County Schools have had several individual coronavirus cases.

But West Virginia health experts say the spread of cases in schools statewide is under control.

The state’s COVID-19 “czar” said during Governor Jim Justice’s briefing Monday the transmission rate in schools-the Rt value-is “really low”.

He adds the cases that are happening are linked to the community, instead of being spread in the schools.

“What we’re finding is, around the country, the rate of transmission in schools is really, really low," said Dr. Clay Marsh. "In fact, it’s less than .1% for students, as far as confirmed tests go. It’s less than .2% for teachers, as far as confirmed tests go.”

The governor said there have been 21 outbreaks in schools statewide.

Since mid-September, there have been five Wood County school buildings where cases have been reported.

That includes reported cases last week in Parkersburg and Parkersburg South high schools.

Justice said Monday West Virginia’s transmission rate-the previously stated “Rt” value-was at 0.92, tied for second-best in the country.

At the same time, Mingo County moved into the “red” on the state’s color-coded map. Several counties surrounding Wood County, which remains “green”, are in the yellow or orange.

The governor said aggressive testing is in progress in several counties, including those at higher COVID-19 levels. Testing took place in Wood County this past weekend, but results were not known Monday.

