Joe Morgan, driving force of Big Red Machine, dies at 77

Hall of Fame second baseman Joe Morgan walks onto the field during ceremonies honoring the starting eight of the 1975-76 World Series-champion Cincinnati Reds following a baseball game between the Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, Sept. 6, 2013, in Cincinnati.
Hall of Fame second baseman Joe Morgan walks onto the field during ceremonies honoring the starting eight of the 1975-76 World Series-champion Cincinnati Reds following a baseball game between the Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, Sept. 6, 2013, in Cincinnati.(AP Photo/Al Behrman)
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (AP)- The Hall of Fame second baseman Joe Morgan has died.

A family spokesman says he died at his home Sunday in Danville, California. Morgan was suffering from a nerve condition, a form of polyneuropathy.

He became the sparkplug of the Big Red Machine and the prototype for baseball’s artificial turf era.

Morgan was a two-time NL Most Valuable Player, a 10-time All-Star and won five Gold Gloves. He could hit a home run, steal a base and disrupt any game with his daring.

Most of all, the 5-foot-7 dynamo known for flapping his left elbow drove a Cincinnati team featuring the likes of Pete Rose, Johnny Bench and Tony Perez to World Series titles in 1975 and ’76.

After his baseball career, Morgan turned to television, where he was an analyst for NBC and ESPN.

Joe Morgan was 77 years old.

