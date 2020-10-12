Laws don’t limit campaign signs

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the election now three weeks away, we’re seeing more and more of them along the roads and private lawns.

We’re talking, of course, about campaign signs of candidates for a number of political offices.

And with nearly every national, state and local office on the ballot in Wood County, that means a lot of roadside advertising.

Parkersburg’s city ordinances have no limits on the number of campaign signs that can be displayed. The main restriction is they cannot be displayed more than 60 days prior to an election.

The ordinances do not prohibit anyone from putting up a sign, under federal laws which also allow freedom of speech.

Moreover, there’s no law allowing local officials form removing political signs.

In short, they cannot be limited any differently than any other type of signage.

And Parkersburg law allows them in all of the city’s zoning districts.

