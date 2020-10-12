Advertisement

Members of the Judiciary Committee discuss Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Gray DC Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The confirmation hearing for Judge Amy Coney Barrett began Monday with opening statements from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the group charged with vetting President Donald Trump’s nominee to join the nation’s high court.

Barrett, a federal appeals court judge, was named by President Trump on October 3 as his pick for replacing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. His decision to put forward a replacement was met with criticism as Democrats and some Republicans on Capitol Hill believe it is too close to an election to push through a nominee.

Lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee are speaking with the Gray Television Washington News Bureau about their interactions with the nominee during this week’s hearings:

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA):

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

McKinley: change in Congress could affect West Virginia economy

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT
|
By Todd Baucher
Congressman up for re-election says a Democrat-controlled Congress could be devastating for West Virginia

Politics

Ohio county says nearly 50,000 voters received wrong ballots

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:57 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Franklin County, home to Ohio’s capital, says nearly 50,000 voters were mailed incorrect absentee ballots

News

Parkersburg mayoral candidates debate

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 1:59 AM EDT
|
By Jesse Wharff
Tom Joyce and Sherry Dugan make their case for Mayor of Parkersburg

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

News

Early voting begins in Ohio

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT
|
By Todd Baucher
Early voting begins in Ohio

Latest News

Politics

Former delegate apologizes for controversial comments, says they were taken out of context

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT
The former delegate says the screenshots of the texts were released by someone who has a political grudge against him.

News

Ohio voter registration deadline looms

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT
|
By Todd Baucher
Ohio voter registration deadline is today

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

News

Manchin: Senate needs to thoroughly consider Scotus appointee

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:17 PM EDT
|
By Todd Baucher
One senator hopes his colleagues go slow on confirming a Supreme Court justice

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.