Obituary: Alma Lee (Martin) Brookover

Alma Lee (Martin) Brookover, 85 of Vienna, WV passed away October 9, 2020.

She was born December 15, 1934 in Long Run, WV, a daughter of the late Clarence and Lura (Knight) Martin. She spent most of her childhood growing up on their family farm in Doddridge County. She graduated from Smithfield High School in 1953 and then moved to Vienna, WV. There she met her late husband, Lawrence Brookover. They married April 17, 1954.

Alma worked at the old Stork bakery in Parkersburg, WV until she had her first child. She was then a homemaker, taking care of her children, grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Alma loved children and was known as Mom and Mamaw to lots of people.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her son, Larry (Beth) Brookover; daughter Robin DeVan; grandchildren, Nicole (Jason) McCartney, whom she raised, Shawna Britton, Gary (Meghan) Britton Jr., Nathan and Justine Brookover; five sisters; and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Peggy Jo Brookover; four brothers; and one sister.

The family would like to thank All Ways Caring Homecare and Housecalls Hospice for their dedicated care.

Alma was a wonderful person and even with these last two hard years, she has always kept her sense of humor. Her family and care workers will forever miss her.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association or a Cancer organization of your choice.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Wavel C. Whipkey Sr. officiating, Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery, Williamstown. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service Tuesday at the funeral home.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing is required, and masks are mandatory.

