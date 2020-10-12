Obituary: Candi M. Townsend

Candi M. Townsend, 47, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away at 7:45 pm, on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus. She was born on June 2, 1973, in Marietta a daughter of Vicki Scott of Marietta.

Candi is survived by 2 daughters, Krista Simon of Marietta and Katie White of Findlay, OH; 2 grandchildren, Wyatt Hesson and Amarah White; 2 brothers, Gary Scott and Tony Scott both of Marietta, sister Bobbi Scott of Myrtle Beach, SC, niece McKenzie Gore and her dog “Lovey.”

A memorial service will be held at a later date. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

