Obituary: Deborah (Debbie) Sue Grahame Seevers

Deborah (Debbie) Sue Grahame Seevers 59, of Newport, Ohio passed away peacefully at home, October 8, 2020.

She was born April 24, 1961 to the late Tom Grahame and Janet Grahame of Newport, OH

She is survived by her mom Janet Grahame of Newport, Her husband Gary Seevers of Newport. And her two daughters Patty Carpenter and Chris of Newport, Jonie Haught and Dean of Marietta And her 3 special Grandsons Dylan (Gomer) Carpenter, Brady (Bra-Bra) Carpenter, Jaxon (little punkin) Haught, One sister Rose Grahame of Newport, special niece Jessica Stover and Cody of Newport, Childhood Best friend Kevin Schneider of Newport. Also surviving is her newly rescued dog Budha, many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and her work family.

Debbie had left her job in April of 2019 from the Washington County Sheriffs Dept. / Jail as head cook for 23 years due to her illness. Debbie always said it wasn’t a job for everyone but it was a job she loved and wanted to make it to 25 years so she could retire and spend more time with her family and Grandsons. She had also worked at Woolworth’s and the Betsey Mills Club dining room as a cook.

She enjoyed enduro racing “007” where she took home many first place trophies. She also loved to play “penny keno”. But, anyone who has known her knows how much she enjoyed her grandkids “the boys” they were the light of her life next to her daughters.

She is preceded in death by her dad Tom Grahame and brother Mike Grahame and her 2 special dogs Rocks & Aspie.

Funeral service will be held 6:30 pm Monday October 12th at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with Pastor David Beaver officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 4:30 pm until the hour of service. Following the service Debbie will be cremated and buried with her father in Barker Cemetery in honor of her wishes. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

A special thank-you to Marietta Hospice for all of their care they gave Debbie.

