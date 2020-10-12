Advertisement

Obituary Esther D. Boyd

Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Esther D. Boyd, 85, of Parkersburg passed away October 10, 2020 at her residence.

She was born August 8, 1935 in Wood County, a daughter of the late John C. and Opal B. Hartley Rake. She was retired from the Wood County Board of Education having worked as a Bookkeeper at Parkersburg South High School for 26 years. She was a member of the South Parkersburg Woman’s Club for 39 years and was a member of Stout Memorial United Methodist Church.

Esther is survived by her son, Eric Boyd (Diane) of Mineral Wells; her granddaughter, Kortni Boyd (Paul) of Parkersburg; her great-granddaughter, Elle Wakefield; and her fury friend and companion “Scooter”.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin L. Boyd; a son, Steven Boyd; four brothers and a sister.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, south Parkersburg with Pastor David Carrico officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Mineral Wells. Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the services Thursday at the funeral home.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Obituary: James N. Lambert
Obituary: Roy Lee Davis
Obituary: Marjorie Jane Stump Gherke
Obituary: Mickey Eugene Lofty

Obituaries

Obituary: Donna Hendricks
Obituary: Beth Ann Cain
Obituary: Lawrence E. Bayne
Obituary: Candi M. Townsend
Obituary: Veda Shank
Obituary: Alma Lee (Martin) Brookover