Obituary Esther D. Boyd

Esther D. Boyd, 85, of Parkersburg passed away October 10, 2020 at her residence.

She was born August 8, 1935 in Wood County, a daughter of the late John C. and Opal B. Hartley Rake. She was retired from the Wood County Board of Education having worked as a Bookkeeper at Parkersburg South High School for 26 years. She was a member of the South Parkersburg Woman’s Club for 39 years and was a member of Stout Memorial United Methodist Church.

Esther is survived by her son, Eric Boyd (Diane) of Mineral Wells; her granddaughter, Kortni Boyd (Paul) of Parkersburg; her great-granddaughter, Elle Wakefield; and her fury friend and companion “Scooter”.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin L. Boyd; a son, Steven Boyd; four brothers and a sister.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, south Parkersburg with Pastor David Carrico officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Mineral Wells. Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the services Thursday at the funeral home.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.lamberttatman.com.

