Obituary: James N. Lambert

James N. Lambert, 78, of Cairo, West Virginia passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Roane General Hospital, Spencer, West Virginia.

He was born October 16, 1941 in Cairo, a son of the late Lee and Avis Cantwell Lambert.

James worked as a journeyman Millwright since 1971 out of local 1755. He was an avid hunter and loved riding his Harley.

He is survived by two sons, Jayson Lambert of Harrisville and J.D. Lambert of Walker; one brother, Alan Lambert of Tennessee; and good friends, Mark Allman and Sherry Knotts.

There will be no public visitation or service. Please visit www.kimesfuneralhome.com to share a memory or message of comfort with his family.

