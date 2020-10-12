Obituary: John L. Hess

John L. Hess, 68, of Davisville, WV, passed away unexpectedly, October 11, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on May 2, 1952 in Parkersburg, WV son of the late Carl Wilbur Hess and Shirley V. Hammack Hess Mayhugh.

John graduated from Parkersburg High School. He retired from Walker after nearly thirty years with the company. He enjoyed working on CB Radio and the conversations he had with many of his CB friends.

John is survived by brothers Mark Mayhugh (Amber) of Washington, WV, Keith Mayhugh of Vienna, Kevin Mayhugh (Pam) of Conway, SC, sisters Carolyn Stephens, Mary Mace, both of Parkersburg and several nieces and nephews and his favorite dog Annie.

In addition to parents, John was preceded in death by his brother Matthew Mayhugh.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Wednesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will follow at the Harper Hill Cemetery, Parkersburg, WV.

Visitation will be 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 on Tuesday and for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

