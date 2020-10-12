Obituary: Marjorie Jane Stump Gherke

Marjorie Jane Stump Gherke, 86, of Grantsville passed away at Minnie Hamilton Health System on October 8, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Grantsville, WV on March 22, 1934, daughter of Garland and Alta Conklin Stump.

Marge was the co-owner and operator of Garland’s Grocery of Grantsville for 31 years with her late husband, Ardene L. Gherke. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Grantsville, where she was an active leader of many committees. Marge was married to Ardene L. Gherke for 45 years and was a very proud and selfless mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother.

She is survived by her children, Patsy McCartney-Countryman (Ron), Terry Blankenship (Rick), Deborah Richards (Ricky), Ron Gherke (Shelia), Carol Barr (Leroy), Brenda Bush (Bob) and Janet Gherke (Denver).

Grandchildren, Jason Blankenship (Nikki), Tracie Hosey (Mark), Scott Gherke (Cassie), Brian Richards (Jessica), Eric McCartney (Angelica), Travis McCartney (Kelli), Sarah Harper (Stoney), Brandon Gainer (Ashley), Tiffany Barr, Amanda Richards, Briana Blankenship, Kayla Staton (Paul), Courtney Lewis, Nick Bush and Carri Catapano.

Great-Grandchildren, Caelan Harper, Landon Richards, Amera Hosey, Ryan Harper, Owen Gherke, Alaina Richards, Aleeya Hosey, Paisley Harper, Jayden Hall, Mackenzie McCumbers, Abigail McCumbers, Kendall Richards, Gunnar McCartney, Finn McCartney, Max Gherke, Skylar Gainer, Emma Blankenship, Keizer Staton, Michael Catapano, Justin Porter, Lily Porter, Xavier Porter, Haiden Staton, Liam Staton, Landon Staton, Hailey Staton, Alyssa Wells, Maddix Wells, and Marie Lewis.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Roxel Stump and Michael Stump; sisters, Emogene Boggs and Susan Nutter; son-in-law, Michael McCartney and father and mother-in-law, Cleburn and Flara Gherke.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm, on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Grantsville, WV, with Pastor Ron Chesser officiating. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 pm on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV. Burial will be in the Collins Community Cemetery, Stumptown, WV.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.