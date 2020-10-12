Obituary: Mary Kay DeBrular McClaskey

Mary Kay DeBrular McClaskey, 76, of Harrisville, WV departed this life on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, OH.

She was born on August 14, 1944 in Clarksburg, WV, a daughter of the late John Kenneth and Mary Grace (Maxwell) DeBrular.

Mary Kay graduated from Pennsboro High School in 1962. After graduating, she worked as an Optometrist Assistant for many years with various doctors, most recently working for the late Dr. Sharon Hage. Mary Kay retired from North Bend State Park after working as a desk clerk for several years. She was a member of St. Luke’s Methodist Church and of the Harrisville Women’s Club. She enjoyed working as a Foster Grandmother at Harrisville Elementary and Ritchie County High School. Mary Kay enjoyed arts and crafts, so much so that she opened her own ceramic shop, “Mary Kay’s Ceramics” in Harrisville, WV. When she wasn’t working she loved going to the beach, watching the Mountaineers, Rebels, Nascar, and dirt tracking racing. Mary Kay was known for her kind soul, she would give anything to anyone, even her shirt off her own back.

She is survived by children, Melissa Daugherty (Terry) of Harrisville, WV and Brian McClaskey (Miranda) of Harrisville, WV; grandchildren, Ryan Daugherty, Emily Daugherty, Samantha McClaskey, and Brylon McClaskey; and a great grandson on the way. She is also survived by brother John DeBrular.

In addition to her parents, Mary Kay was preceded in death by her brother Boyd Thomas DeBrular.

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 at 1pm at the Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV. Visitation will be Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 4pm- 8pm, at the funeral home. In accordance with the CDC guidelines, masks will be required while inside the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.