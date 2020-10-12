Obituary: Veda Shank

Veda Shank passed away October 9, 2020 at Cedar Grove Nursing Facility.

She was born May 18, 1929 in Belpre, Ohio. Veda graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1947. She worked at Corning Glass, Sterling Optical and Monfried Optical. She had been a volunteer at WVU Medicine Camden Clark for many years. Being a longtime member of Bethel Baptist Church was one of her greatest joys.

She is survived by four sons, Robert (Pamela), Thomas, Daniel (Jody) and Dr. Terry (Angela); a sister, Velda Sangalis (Dean); 18 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers; four sisters; and a longtime companion, Clarence “Gene” King.

Veda loved family, friends and flowers. She will be remembered for her devotion to her family, her commitment to her Savior, Jesus Christ, and for always putting the needs of others before herself. She was a true friend to those that knew her and always willing to help those in need. She was a gentle lady with a beautiful smile and wonderful sense of humor.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 at Sunset Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Parkersburg with Tim Wheat officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m.to 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike Street, south Parkersburg.

For those wishing to attend the services, CDC guidelines will be followed, social distancing is required and masks are mandatory.

