PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Red Cross is looking for volunteers to help people impacted by disaster, whether it’s locally or elsewhere in the U.S. There are virtual opportunities being offered as well.

One of Red Cross’s projects they need help with is getting emergency lodging for people in need. This project was inspired by the need caused by the COVID crisis.

The pandemic has made deploying trained disaster volunteers more challenging for the Red Cross.

Sharon Kesselring of the Red Cross wants you to know that there is room for many different types of people with many different types of skills at the Red Cross.

“We have a volunteer who likes to work with numbers. We have that kind of position for you also because it’s like a large-scale business that opens up overnight when we are working in a large scale disaster so anything you would have to have in a business is what Red Cross would have to have also," she said.

Orientation seminars for volunteers take place on October 13th, 20th, 27th, and November third from noon to three.

Click this link to register: http://bit.ly/BeAHeroTraining